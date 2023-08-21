Recap: Manipur Panel Submits Report, SC Pulls Up Gujarat HC Order on Abortion

Manipur: Judicial Panel Submits Report To SC, Urges More Victim Compensation
The three-member committee, established to ensure justice for the victims of conflict in Manipur, has proposed an increase in compensation for those affected by the violence.
Chaired by former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal, the committee has presented three reports to the Supreme Court outlining its findings on the violence.
'How Can You Force Rape Survivor to Undergo Pregnancy?' SC Allows Abortion Plea
The Supreme Court observed that compelling a woman to carry a child conceived through rape goes against the fundamental principles of the Constitution of India.
The top court made this statement while granting approval for the termination of pregnancy for a 25-year-old rape survivor who had filed a plea. The decision overruled a previous ruling by the Gujarat High Court, which had dismissed the survivor's request for a medical abortion.
How can you perpetuate unjust conditions and force the rape survivor to undergo pregnancy?” a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan noted, according to LiveLaw.
SC on St Stephen's Admission Process
The Supreme Court declined to intervene in a decision made by the Delhi High Court, which permitted St. Stephen's College to assign a 15 percent weightage to interviews for admissions under the Christian minority quota.
A bench of Justices AS Bopanna and PS Narasimha observed that the challenged order was of an interim nature and altering it would have consequences for students who had already been admitted.
Nevertheless, the Supreme Court directed the High Court to promptly resolve the matter.
The apex court was reviewing an appeal against a Delhi High Court ruling issued in the previous month. The college had initially contested the decision made by the Executive Council of Delhi University (DU) and a notification dated 30 December, 2022. This notification had stipulated a requirement of 100 percent weightage on scores from the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions under the minority quota.
