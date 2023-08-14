Legal Recap: SC Grants Protection From Coercive Action To Prof, Flags Fake News

Manipur: SC Grants Two Week Protection From Coercive Action To Prof Kham Khan Suan Hausing
The Supreme Court on Monday, 14 August, granted a two-week protection to Professor Kham Khan Suan Hausing, shielding him from coercive action in two criminal cases filed against him in Manipur. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra, issued this order.
The top court noted the existence of a criminal complaint against Prof. Hausing in the court of CJM Imphal, accusing him of offenses under Sections 153A, 200, 295A, 290A, 505(1), and 120B. As per the CJM's directive, summons had been issued to the petitioner. Additionally, Prof. Hausing faced an FIR lodged at the Imphal police station, alleging that he had falsified evidence to register in the electoral roll.
Senior Advocate Anand Grover, representing Prof. Hausing, appealed for similar protection for his client, drawing parallels to the case of Deeksha Dwivedi. Dwivedi had faced an FIR from Manipur police following her involvement in a fact-finding mission concerning the Manipur violence.
Adani-Hindenburg: SEBI Seeks More Time To Submit Status Report on Adani Group Probe
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday, 14 August, requested a 15-day extension from the Supreme Court for the submission of a status report regarding its investigation into the allegations of stock manipulation brought forth by Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.
SEBI stated that its investigation has made significant headway and it is currently awaiting crucial information from international agencies to bolster its ongoing endeavors.
Back in May of this year, the Supreme Court had granted SEBI an extension until today, 14 August, to furnish a status report detailing the progress of its inquiry into the contentious matters raised by the Hindenburg Research report concerning the various companies under the Adani Group.
SC PRO Flags 'Fake News' Attributed To CJI
The Public Relations Office (PRO) of the Supreme Court on Monday, 14 August, took note of a fake news item circulating across social media platforms and messaging applications. This misleading content falsely attributed a statement to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.
The circulating post alleged that the CJI had urged the public to stand together and take to the streets in a collective effort to safeguard their rights against a 'dictatorial government'.
In an official press release, the PRO firmly denounced this social media post, labeling it as deceptive, malicious, and designed with mischievous intent. The release emphasised that neither the CJI nor any authorised individual associated with him had issued the said statement.
No such post has been issued by the Chief Justice of India nor has he authorised any such post. Appropriate action is being taken in this regard with the law enforcement authorities," the PRO said.
