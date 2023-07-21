Recap: Court Orders Gyanvapi Survey, Yasin Malik's Presence in SC Causes Stir

The Varanasi District Court on Friday, 21 July, granted permission for a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana,' which is an ablution pond where worshippers wash themselves before praying) by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The survey aims to determine if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple, as claimed by the Hindu side.

The court, presided over by District Judge AK Vishwesha, ordered the survey to be conducted without any restrictions on namaz during the process and laid down strict instructions to preserve the mosque's integrity.

The application was filed by four Hindu women worshippers seeking year-round worshipping rights at the site.