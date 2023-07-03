Recap: SC To Start Hearing Article 370 Abrogation Case, No Bail for Sisodia

The Delhi government faced criticism from the Supreme Court for the delayed implementation of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project.

A Bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul was informed by the Delhi government that it was facing challenges in allocating funds for the project.

The Court raised concerns about the government's inability to secure funds for a project aimed at improving transportation efficiency, especially considering that funds had been allocated for advertisements.

The Court questioned the government's priorities, asking why they had funds for advertisements but not for a project crucial to ensuring smooth transportation.

Consequently, the Court directed the Delhi government to provide a detailed account of its expenditure on advertisements for the RRTS over the past three financial years.