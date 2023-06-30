Karnataka HC Dismisses Twitter's Plea Challenging Central Govt's Blocking Orders

The Karnataka High Court, on Friday, 30 June, dismissed Twitter's petition challenging ten blocking orders issued by the Central government. These orders, issued between February 2021 and 2022, instructed Twitter to remove 39 URLs.

Justice Krishna S Dixit also imposed a cost of ₹50 lakh on Twitter, stating that the company failed to provide reasons for not complying with the Central government's timely blocking demands.

"Your client (Twitter) was given notices and your client did not comply...Punishment for non-compliance is 7 years imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client. So you have not given any reason why you delayed compliance, more than a year of delay...then all of sudden you comply and approach the Court. You are not a farmer but a billon dollar company," the Bench said, according to LiveLaw.

The Court had previously heard extensive arguments from both parties and reserved its verdict on April 21.

Twitter argued that the Central government lacked the authority to issue general orders for blocking social media accounts without providing reasons to users. It maintained that blocking orders should only be issued if the content violates the criteria outlined in Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

In contrast, the Central government argued that Twitter lacked the authority to represent its account holders and, as a result, had no legal standing to file the petition.

Moreover, the government maintained that since Twitter is a foreign entity and the ten blocking orders were not arbitrary, the company could not rely on fundamental rights guaranteed by Articles 14 (right to equality) and 19 (right to freedom of speech and expression) of the Indian Constitution to support its arguments.

The High Court sided with Central government's stance that it not only has the power to block tweets, but it can also block accounts.

(With inputs from LiveLaw, Bar and Bench)