In a First, Supreme Court To Begin Live Transcription of Its Hearings
The live transcription feature was launched as an experiment at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, 21 February.
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court will use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology driven by Natural Language Processing for live transcription of its hearings.
Has it started? The live transcription feature was launched as an experiment at around 10:30 am on Tuesday, 21 February in the court room of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud who said:
"Do you see the screen? We're just trying to explore the possibilities of live transcript. It is an exexperiment. Then we will have a permanent record of arguments. Of course, it will help the judges and the lawyers, but law colleges can also analyse how arguments are made.
How will it work? A screen, facing the lawyers, with the live transcription of the hearing was placed in court room 1 (CJI's court). Additionally, the top court will put up transcripts of oral arguments on its website.
The transcription service is being done by TERES, a company which has been providing this facility to arbitration practitioners.
Earlier, in her plea seeking live-streaming of important cases, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising recommended allowing audio transcripts of hearings for archival. In January this year, a Bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had taken these suggestions on record.
In another move, the Kerala High Court has started to make its judgments available in Malayalam as well.
(With inputs from LiveLaw and Bar and Bench)
Topics: Supreme Court
