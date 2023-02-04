Follow SC Order, Prevent Hate Speech: Civil Society Groups to Maharashtra Police
Civil society groups have sought preventive action in order to avoid hate speech at the Sakai Hindu Samaj Meeting.
27 human rights organisations and civil society groups, on Saturday, 4 February, wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner and Director General of Police, expressing shock “at the series of incidents of hate speech against Muslims reported from rallies held under the banner, Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha in districts across Maharashtra since November 2022.”
They have further demanded:
The implementation of Supreme Court directions for preventive action in order to avoid hate speech at the Sakai Hindu Samaj Meeting planned on 5 February
Disallowing of the meeting planned on 5 February, “in light of the past incidents of communal hate speech and calls for violence issued at their rallies/events”, and immediate action against those who have indulged in communal hate speech in the past
Curbing of hateful and inciteful speech against minorities and protecting the secular values enshrined in the Indian Constitution
More from the letter?
The letter also notes:
“At the latest rally held on 29th January 2023 in Mumbai, called using divisive narratives like love jihad, land jihad and false theories of population explosion amongst Muslims, extremely inciteful and provocative hate speeches were made to incite the public and further hatred among communities. (Sic)”
What had the apex court said?
In their order, dated 3 February, the Supreme Court had noted the Maharashtra government’s submission that if permission for the event is granted, it will be subject to the condition that nobody will make any hate speech in defiance of law.
The court also said:
“…in case, permission is granted and, in case, the occasion arises for invoking the power under Section 151 of Cr.P.C. as aforesaid, it shall be the duty of the Officer(s) concerned to invoke the said power and to act as per the mandate of Section 151 of the Cr.P.C.”
Further, they directed the police inspector of the area in question to conduct videography of the meeting, which is to be made available to the court on the next date of hearing.
The signatories of the letter include People’s Union of Civil Liberties, Maharashtra; National Solidarity Forum; Forum Against Oppression of Women, among several others.
