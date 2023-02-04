Follow SC Order, Prevent Hate Speech: Civil Society Groups to Maharashtra Police

What had the apex court said?

In their order, dated 3 February, the Supreme Court had noted the Maharashtra government’s submission that if permission for the event is granted, it will be subject to the condition that nobody will make any hate speech in defiance of law.

The court also said:

“…in case, permission is granted and, in case, the occasion arises for invoking the power under Section 151 of Cr.P.C. as aforesaid, it shall be the duty of the Officer(s) concerned to invoke the said power and to act as per the mandate of Section 151 of the Cr.P.C.”

Further, they directed the police inspector of the area in question to conduct videography of the meeting, which is to be made available to the court on the next date of hearing.



The signatories of the letter include People’s Union of Civil Liberties, Maharashtra; National Solidarity Forum; Forum Against Oppression of Women, among several others.