'Access to Justice Possible Only When There Are Sufficient Courts': CJI

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana on Friday, 15 March, said that the judiciary is overburdened and that he is giving priority to filling up vacancies of judges and improving infrastructure to deal with the backlog of cases.

He said after taking over as the CJI, he took up both these issues.

"The reason is access to justice is possible only when we provide sufficient number of courts as well as infrastructure so that litigant public can approach the institution for justice," he said at the inaugural session of a two-day conference of judicial officers of Telangana.