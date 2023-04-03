Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till 17 April

ED Arrest: The ED arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi after questioning him for two days regarding the excise policy case, NDTV reported.

This comes as a further blow to the embattled leader, who has been attempting to secure bail in a CBI court over the last few days.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on 6 March had sent Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody in Tihar jail till 20 March, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

CBI Arrest: The CBI had arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader after questioning him for over seven hours on 26 February.

Nine senior Opposition leaders wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, 5 March, condemning what they termed the "witch-hunt" of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and "the blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition."