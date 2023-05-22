SC Refuses To Intervene in Vishwas Nagar Demolition, But Gives Residents 7 Days

The Kasturba Nagar Residents Welfare Association had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the residents have been living there for 40 years. It also claimed in its petition that they were eligible for rehabilitation since they had all the valid documents to support their claims.

However, the High Court had dismissed the plea stating that only those clusters identified by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board will be eligible for the benefit of rehabilitation under the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation & Relocation Policy, 2015.

The top court, while upholding the High Court's decision concluded that the association had provided no material to show that the cluster had been identified for rehabilitation.

"Filing documents to show that they have proof of residence is not conclusive proof of continuous stay in the area because this Court can take judicial notice of the fact that persons who stay in such bastis migrate from the place when they get a better accommodation or a new job but they continue to have papers showing these addresses," the court said, according to LiveLaw.

This issue can only be decided in proper suit where it has to be established by leading evidence that they continue to reside in these addresses," the court added.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)