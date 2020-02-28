HC Issues Notice on Plea for FIR Against Gandhis For ‘Hate Speech’
The Delhi High Court on Friday, 28 February, sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on pleas seeking FIRs against various political leaders, including Congress' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as AIMIM leaders Asaduddin Owaisi, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Waris Pathan, over alleged hate speeches.
One of the pleas filed by Lawyer's Voice also seeks registration of an FIR against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. Apart from registration of FIRs, the petition also seeks setting up of a Special Investigation Team to look into the alleged hate speeches.
An NIA probe against Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhaskar and radio jockey Sayema for alleged hate speech has also been sought in a plea.
On Thursday, several pleas relating to alleged hate speeches by certain political leaders were moved in the high court. A plea filed by Hindu Sena alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Waris Pathan, which surcharged communal tension in Delhi resulting the deaths of several people.
