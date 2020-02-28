HC Issues Notice on Plea for FIR Against Gandhis For ‘Hate Speech’

An NIA probe against Amanatullah Khan, actor Swara Bhaskar and radio jockey Sayema for alleged hate speech has also been sought in a plea.

On Thursday, several pleas relating to alleged hate speeches by certain political leaders were moved in the high court. A plea filed by Hindu Sena alleged that inflammatory speeches were made by Waris Pathan, which surcharged communal tension in Delhi resulting the deaths of several people.