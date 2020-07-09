Criminal Law Reforms: Retired Judges Seek Diversity in MHA Panel

A group of retired judges, prominent advocates and academics have written to the newly constituted Committee for Reforms in Criminal Laws, questioning the lack of diversity in the panel and asking for more transparency in the functioning.

The open letter was signed by 69 personalities, including retired SC Justices Aftab Alam and Gopala Gowda, former Chief Justice, Delhi High Court, Justice A P Shah and Senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, among others.

“As stakeholders in the criminal justice system, we recognise the need to bring the system in compliance with the Constitution, in a manner that ‘prioritises the constitutional values of justice, dignity and the inherent worth of the individual.’ However, we are concerned that the composition of the present committee lacks diversity both in terms of the social identity of the members, as well as their professional background and experience,” the letter said.