During a National Crisis, We Cannot Be a Mute Spectator: SC

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Rajasthan submitted that the state’s projections say that by 9 May, the demand for oxygen will double, and under the national plan, 125 MT oxygen comes from Bhiwadi and Rajasthan.

Justice Chandrachud observed that the Singhvi has come to an average, and not every COVID patient requires oxygen. To this, Singhvi submitted that the projection is at a “galloping rate”, and Inox, which runs the Bhiwadi plant, made a misleading statement before the Delhi HC.

“Inox stated that they were bringing tankers to Delhi and Rajasthan stopped them. Delhi HC said it hopes such an act is not done. But it is not being considered that 23 tankers is too less for Rajasthan,” submitted Singhvi.

The top court asked Singhvi to appeal before the Delhi HC and present facts there, and noted the SC won’t “enter the micromanagement now”.

The top court asked the Centre to present information in affidavits about total oxygen supply, the monitoring mechanism to fulfil projected demand estimates of the states, the methodology adopted as per state requirements, and critical health infrastructure like beds, and availability of Remdesivir and Favipiravir, as well as data on the vaccination drive.

"The Centre to apprise modality put in place for seamless communication between district collectors with the Union health ministry, along with daily monitoring," Justice Chandrachud said.

Mehta asked the court for time till Friday to file the affidavit and submit that his team has many members who are COVID-positive.

On Thursday, 22 April, the Supreme Court of India had taken suo motu cognisance of the crisis unravelling in the country due to the second surge of the COVID-19 pandemic. The apex court had registered a case on the management of issues arising in various states due to rising COVID cases.