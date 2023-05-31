Legal Recap: Allahabad HC on Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Delhi HC on PIL Against DU VC

From the Allahabad High Court rejecting the mosque committee's challenge to the Hindu worshippers' suit in the Gyanvapi mosque case to Delhi High Court dismissing a PIL against the appointment of DU VC, here's everything that happened in our courts on Wednesday, 31 May:
Gyanvapi Case: HC Rejects Masjid Committee's Plea Against Suit Maintainability
The Allahabad High Court rejected the mosque committee's challenge to the Hindu worshippers' suit seeking rights to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque.
In doing so, the High Court has upheld a Varanasi court order from September 2022, which had ruled that the Hindu women worshipers' plea was maintainable.
Telangana High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to MP YS Avinash Reddy in YS Vivekananda Reddy Murder Case
The Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to Kadapa Member of Parliament (MP) YS Avinash Reddy (petitioner) in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.
The court observed that there is no direct evidence available against the petitioner to prove his participation in larger conspiracy and the entire case rests upon hearsay evidence.
"The gravity of accusation is not yet clearly brought on record by the CBI so far. The entire case rests upon hear-say evidence and assumptive evidence. No direct evidence is available against the petitioner to prove his participation in larger conspiracy. They tried to rely upon the improved case of the witnesses and the approver," the Court said, according to Bar and Bench.
Delhi HC Dismisses PIL Against DU VC Appointment
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition against the appointment of Professor Yogesh Singh as Vice-Chancellors (VC) of the University of Delhi (DU).
The High Court rejected the plea noting that it was filed based on news reports.
"Newspaper reports are not Bhagwad Gita," the Court remarked while dismissed the plea with costs, according to LiveLaw.
The court added that the plea had made several baseless allegations and since the President was involved in the case, the petitioner will have to face the consequences.
