Recap: Mosque Committee Moves HC in Gyanvapi Case, Court Acquits Ex-Minister

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which takes care of the Gyanvapi Masjid, has approached the Allahabad High Court against the District Court's order from 21 July, which allowed the ASI survey of the mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana'.)

The petition comes a day after the top court put an interim stay of two days on the survey and allowed the Masjid committee to move the High Court in the meantime.

"We're of the view that some breathing time should be given. Impugned order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on 26 July. In the meantime, should the petitioners moved the HC, the RG of HC should ensure that it is placed before appropriate bench before status quo order ends," the top court had said on 24 July.

Following the 21 July order by the District court, the committee had moved the top court against it.