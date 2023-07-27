Recap: SC Extends ED Chief's Term Again, HC Stays Gyanvapi Survey Till 3 August

'Public Interest': SK Mishra's Term as ED Chief Extended Again, Now Till 15 Sept
The apex court on Thursday, 27 July, extended the term of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Chief SK Mishra till 15 September. The court said the order was in “larger public interest.”
The bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, and Sanjay Karol, however, added that no further pleas for extension will be entertained.
The bench, as per Livelaw, went on to say:
“We also direct that the respondent will cease to be the director of ED with effect of midnight of 15th/16th September 2023.”
For more, read this.
Gyanvapi: HC Reserves Verdict for 3 August, Extends Stay on Survey Till Then
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, 27 July, stayed the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque premises till 3 August.
The High Court is expected to pronounce on that day its verdict on a plea by the Mosque committee challenging the Varanasi district court order which had initially given the go-ahead for the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
For more, read this.
'So You Agree Bulldozing Houses Is Wrong?': SC Asks UP Govt
The State of Uttar Pradesh objected to granting bail to an individual accused of bulldozing a house, which prompted a response from the Supreme Court.
"So you agree that bulldozing houses is wrongful?", Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked UP Additional Advocate General (AAG) RK Raizada.
Justices Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia were hearing a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to revoke the bail granted to Fasahat Ali Khan, accused of forcefully demolishing a person's house in Rampur using a bulldozer and looting Rs. 20,000 in 2016. The High Court had cited pending criminal cases against Khan as the reason for overturning the bail. In response, the petitioner's lawyer argued before the Supreme Court that these cases were "politically motivated," filed during the elections.
To this, UP AAG RK Raizada responded–
"Past FIRs and crimes committed by him had not been considered earlier so the High Court said they should be considered. He did not appear before the High Court. This man was with a police official. He was working under a political party. He bulldozed house of a person and looted 20,000 Rs from the house".
At this point, Justice SK Kaul asked the AAG a pointed question: "So, you agree that bulldozing houses is wrongful? Then it follows that you will not engage in the practice of bulldozing houses, right? Would you like us to officially record your statement admitting that bulldozing houses is wrong? After all, you have just argued that bulldozing houses is a wrongful act."
Kashmiri Pandit Body Says Tells SC That They Support Article 370
In the ongoing case concerning the abrogation of Article 370, scheduled to commence hearing in August, there has been a new development. Several Kashmiri Pandits have submitted intervention applications in support of the central government's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
These intervenors, namely the organization "Youth 4 Panun Kashmir," representing Kashmiri Hindus, and Virinder Kaul, a Kashmiri Pandit social activist, have urged the Supreme Court to acknowledge the violence that occurred against the Kashmiri Pandit community between 1989 and 1991 as a result, directly or indirectly, of the powers granted to the Jammu & Kashmir State government under Article 370.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)