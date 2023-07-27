Recap: SC Extends ED Chief's Term Again, HC Stays Gyanvapi Survey Till 3 August

The State of Uttar Pradesh objected to granting bail to an individual accused of bulldozing a house, which prompted a response from the Supreme Court.

"So you agree that bulldozing houses is wrongful?", Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked UP Additional Advocate General (AAG) RK Raizada.

Justices Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia were hearing a petition challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to revoke the bail granted to Fasahat Ali Khan, accused of forcefully demolishing a person's house in Rampur using a bulldozer and looting Rs. 20,000 in 2016. The High Court had cited pending criminal cases against Khan as the reason for overturning the bail. In response, the petitioner's lawyer argued before the Supreme Court that these cases were "politically motivated," filed during the elections.

To this, UP AAG RK Raizada responded–

"Past FIRs and crimes committed by him had not been considered earlier so the High Court said they should be considered. He did not appear before the High Court. This man was with a police official. He was working under a political party. He bulldozed house of a person and looted 20,000 Rs from the house".

At this point, Justice SK Kaul asked the AAG a pointed question: "So, you agree that bulldozing houses is wrongful? Then it follows that you will not engage in the practice of bulldozing houses, right? Would you like us to officially record your statement admitting that bulldozing houses is wrong? After all, you have just argued that bulldozing houses is a wrongful act."