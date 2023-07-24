Recap: SC Puts Gyanvapi Survey on Hold, Refuses to Stay Assam Delimitation

Gyanvapi: After Mosque Committee Moves SC, ASI Survey Put on Hold for 2 Days
The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 July, put an interim stay of two days on the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque.
"We're of the view that some breathing time should be given. Impugned order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on 26 July. In the meantime, should the petitioners moved the HC, the RG of HC should ensure that it is placed before appropriate bench before status quo order ends," the top court said.
Last week, a Varanasi District Court on 21 July, allowed a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to begin the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana,' which is an ablution pond where worshippers wash themselves before praying), on Monday, 24 July. The court directed the ASI to submit the report of the survey before 4 August.
But, the mosque management committee moved the Supreme Court against the Varanasi court's order allowing the inspection. For more, read this.
SC Extends AAP Leader Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail on Medical Grounds
The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 July, extended the interim bail granted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain by 5 weeks on medical grounds. This is related to a money laundering case registered against him by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in May 2022.
Previously, on 10 July, the apex court had extended Jain's interim bail until 24 July.
During the hearing on Monday, 24 July, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Jain, told the top court that he had recently undergone spine surgery on 21 July and needed time for recovery.
Singhvi requested that the interim bail be extended by six weeks even though the bench was keen on extending it by four weeks.
After Singhvi's requests, the bench finally agreed to extend it by five weeks and said, according to LiveLaw.
"The petitioner has undergone spine surgery. The respondent has filed an application seeking an independent medical evaluation. The said application is kept pending for the present. However, taking note that an operation for spine surgery has been performed on July 21, we deem it appropriate, as an interim measure, to extend interim bail by five weeks. List the petition on the said date. If need be, the application for medical evaluation will be considered at that point."
SC Refuses to Stay Assam Delimitation by Election Commission, But...
The Supreme Court on Monday , 24 July, refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in Assam by the Election Commission.
However, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.
Meanwhile, the top court asked the Centre and the poll panel for their response on a series of pleas concerning the issue.
Leaders of nine opposition parties in Assam filed a plea in the top court challenging the ongoing delimitation exercise for Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam.
SC Adjourns Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing
The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 July, adjourned the bail plea hearing of former JNU scholar Umar Khalid.
The charges against him are related to his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy surrounding the communal violence that occurred in the Indian capital in February 2020.
The hearing on Monday, was reportedly adjourned based on an adjournment letter by Khalid's petitioner.
Previously, on 12 July, the top court had adjourned his bail plea hearing till 24 July because the Delhi Police wanted more time to file a counter-affidavit. The courtroom exchange can be found here.
'If Rs 1100 Crores Can Be Spent for Advertisement....': SC on Rapid Rail Project
The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 July, accepted the statement made by the Delhi Government regarding its commitment to allocate budgetary provisions for the RRTS Project (Regional Rapid Transit System).
During the previous hearing, it came to the Court's attention that the Delhi Government had refrained from contributing to the RRTS Project due to financial constraints. In response, the Apex Court had directed the government to submit an affidavit within two weeks, revealing the funds allocated for advertisements in the past three financial years. Accordingly, an affidavit was filed, disclosing an expenditure of approximately INR 1073 crores.
In the order, Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia of the Bench made it clear that their previous directive was prompted by the fact that the Delhi Government had initially declined to contribute its designated share to the project.
It further noted, “if INR 1100 crores can be spent for advertisement in the last 3 financial years, certainly, contributions can be made to infrastructure projects”.
(With inputs from LiveLaw, Bar and Bench, NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)