Recap: SC Puts Gyanvapi Survey on Hold, Refuses to Stay Assam Delimitation

The Supreme Court on Monday, 24 July, put an interim stay of two days on the survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque.

"We're of the view that some breathing time should be given. Impugned order shall not be enforced till 5 pm on 26 July. In the meantime, should the petitioners moved the HC, the RG of HC should ensure that it is placed before appropriate bench before status quo order ends," the top court said.

Last week, a Varanasi District Court on 21 July, allowed a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to begin the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises (except the 'Wazukhana,' which is an ablution pond where worshippers wash themselves before praying), on Monday, 24 July. The court directed the ASI to submit the report of the survey before 4 August.

But, the mosque management committee moved the Supreme Court against the Varanasi court's order allowing the inspection.