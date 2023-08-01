Recap: SC Pulls Authorities Over Manipur, Patna HC Upholds Caste-Based Survey

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 1 August, while hearing cases related to the Manipur crisis pulled up the state police for their lack of action while controlling the situation in the state.

"State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all," CJI Chandrachud remarked, according to Bar and Bench.

The top court also noted that the number of arrests were very low despite there being over 6,000 first information reports (FIRs).

