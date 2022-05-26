Court Adjourns Plea Seeking Rejection of Hindu Suit Over Gyanvapi Masjid
The matter will now be heard on 30 May.
The Varanasi district court on Thursday, 26 May, adjourned the hearing in the maintainability petition filed by the Anjuman Intezamia (Mosque Committee) that manages the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi till 30 May.
The petition seeking rejection of the plaint filed by Hindu women as barred by the Places of Worship Act (Special Provisions) Act 1991.
The mosue committee argued that the suit by the Hindu side was non-maintainable and should be rejected under Order 7 Rule 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).
It added that rumours were being spread about the alleged shivling to invoke sentiments of people, Hindustan Times reported.
Both sides received the videography report of the court-appointed survey commission.
Advocate Vishnu Jain, arguing for the Hindu women, was quoted as saying, "Today, Muslim side just read out paragraphs from our petition and tried to say that the petition is not maintainable. We interjected and pointed out to the court that we've specific rights and all pleadings were made," news agency ANI reported.
Two unauthorised persons and one advocate were also reportedly removed from the courtroom by police.
The case was being heard by the district court following directions of the Supreme Court that said the case needed to be heard by a more matured and experienced judge.
The apex court ordered that a decision be made on priority over the Muslim committee’s application against the maintainability of the suit.
On 20 May, the Supreme Court had transferred the suit from the Court of Civil Judge Senior Division to the District Court Judge Dr Ajay Kumar Vishvesha.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI.)
