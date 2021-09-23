SC Likely to Set up Expert Panel to Probe Pegasus Row; to Pass Order Next Week

The Supreme Court is likely to set up a Technical Expert Committee to inquire into the alleged Pegasus snooping row, news agency ANI reported on Thursday, 23 September.

According to LiveLaw, CJI NV Ramana said this orally to Senior Advocate Chander Uday Singh, who is appearing in one of the Pegasus petitions on Thursday.

The Pegasus case was not listed on Thursday and CJI Ramana made the mention to Singh during another matter, reported Bar & Bench.