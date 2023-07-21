A Judge Complained About 'Inconvenience' on a Train: Here's the CJI's Response

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has expressed his strong disapproval and concern regarding a recent incident involving a judge of the Allahabad High Court and railway officials.
The incident revolved around an explanation sought from the railway officials due to alleged 'inconvenience' experienced by the judge during a train journey.
CJI's response: In response to this, CJI Chandrachud has written a letter to all Chief Justices of the High Court, urging them to ensure that the protocol facilities available to judges are not used in a way that inconveniences others or invites public criticism of the judiciary.
In the letter, the Chief Justice also emphasised that judges should refrain from asserting claims to privilege that set them apart from society or display manifestations of power and authority.
"Protocol 'facilities' which are made available to Judges should not be utilised to assert a claim to privilege which sets them apart from society or as a manifestation of power or authority. A wise exercise of judicial authority, both on and off the Bench, is what sustains the credibility and legitimacy of the judiciary and the confidence which society has in its Judges," the letter says.
While the letter did not explicitly mention the names of the judge or the specific High Court involved in the incident, it expressed concerns about the communication addressed to the General Manager of North Central Railway by the Registrar (Protocol) of Allahabad High Court on 14 July.
The Registrar had sought explanations from the railway personnel regarding the alleged inconveniences faced by the judge during a train journey on July 8 from New Delhi to Prayagraj. The train's delay of over three hours and the reported absence of GRP personnel and pantry car workers were among the issues raised.
CJI Chandrachud's letter called for self-reflection and counseling within the judiciary and urged all Chief Justices to share his concerns with their colleagues across the High Courts.
"I am writing this to all the Chief Justices of the High Courts with an earnest request to share my concerns with all colleagues across the High Courts. Self-reflection and counselling within the judiciary is necessary. Protocol facilities which are made available to Judges should not be used in a manner that is liable to result in inconvenience to others or to bring public criticism of the judiciary," the letter further adds.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)