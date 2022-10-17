Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Denies Bail to Activist Jyoti Jagtap

The Bombay High Court on Monday, 17 October, rejected the regular bail plea application filed by Jyoti Jagtap, arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), in the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case.

Jagtap, reportedly a member of a banned cultural performance group called Kabir Kala Manch, was arrested by the NIA in 2020.

She had approached the High Court after a NIA special court rejected her bail application on 14 February this year.

However, a bench of justices AS Gadkari and Milind Jadhav, while rejecting her appeal observed that the NIA case was prima facie true and the appeal challenging the rejection of bail by the special court stood dismissed considering the material against her, Bar and Bench reported.

The NIA has said that Jagtap was one of the organisers of the Elgar Parishad on 31 December 2017, that triggered violence on the subsequent day.