Article 370 Case Day 1 Hearing in SC: What Was Argued in Court?

"This is a historic moment in many ways. First, your lordships will analyse why history was crossed out. Whether procedure established by parliament was consistent with what democracy stands for. Whether the will of people of J&K can be silenced?"

These were the words of Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal on Wednesday, 2 August, as he made his opening arguments in front of a 5-judge Constitution Bench hearing nearly 20 petitions challenging the Union government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019.

Four years after the government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) which led to the bifurcation of the State in 2019, India’s apex court has started hearing the petitions challenging the move.

The Constitution Bench – comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant – previously on 11 July had issued procedural directions about how and when to proceed with the case.

During today's hearing, Sibal contended that the Parliament's self-declaration as the legislature of Jammu and Kashmir to facilitate the abrogation of Article 370 was not authorised by Article 354 of the Constitution.

He emphasised that the sudden nullification of the region's 'unique constitutional structure' by the Governor and the Parliament occurred without any consultation with the State of J&K.

He stressed that the abrogation of Article 370 amounted to the Parliament exercising the 'will of the people of J&K,' which is an exercise of political power and not within the jurisdiction of a legislative body.

The bench will resume hearing the case tomorrow (Thursday, 3 August) again.