Inter-Faith Prayer as Shaheen Bagh Protest Against CAA Nears Month

People of different faiths came together on Sunday, 12 January, to participate in a 'sarva dharma sambhava' ceremony at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where anti-citizenship law protesters have been demonstrating for almost a month now.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also joined the protest as thousands of people descended at the site in solidarity with those opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Heartwarming to meet and address the courageous women of Shaheen Bagh whose resistance is now legendary. 'Aap is sheher ki shaan hain, Bharat desh ki jaan hain' I told them in my address (sic)," Tharoor later tweeted.