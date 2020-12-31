Drop in COVID Cases in India Gives Hope As 2020 Comes to an End

After as many as 20 people who returned from the UK to India being tested positive for the new coronavirus variant has put the country alert on the eve of the New Year. Even so, India will enter the year 2021 with a glimpse of hope provided by the reduction in the number of cases in the past few months.

As daily infections and deaths are witnessing a peak in some European countries and in the United States, the daily increase in India is in a significant downwards trend. Here is a look at the reduction in COVID-19 cases in India in graphs.