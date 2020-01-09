Youth Kills Man With Dad’s Benz 4 Days Short of 18, Tried as Minor

In a road accident case dating back to 2016, the Supreme Court, on Thursday 9 January has said that the accused will be tried as a juvenile, since at the time of the accident, the accused was a minor, four days short of being an adult.

In 2016, a youth in Delhi lost his life when a speeding Mercedes Benz hit him. The car was being driven by a minor, who was to turning 18 four days after the accident. He had been fined thrice for traffic violations before the accident, CNN News18 reported.

The Apex court, on Thursday, 9 January, said that the accused will not serve even a day behind bars and he shall be tried as a juvenile and kept under observation, if and when held guilty, the News18 report quoted the SC bench as saying.

Justice Deepak Gupta, while reading out the judgment, said that the crime alleged of cannot fall under the category of ‘heinous’ offence under the Juvenile Justice Act.