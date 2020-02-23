‘Your Seat is Not a Sleeper Birth’: Aviation Ministry Advisory
After a viral video of an American Airlines passengers continuously knocking on the seat of a reclined passenger in from of him prompted the response of the Indian Aviation Ministry to put out an “etiquette of flying” message.
“A little bit of basic good manners and respect are always worth a thumbs up. Your seat is not a sleeper berth. Don't be inconsiderate of other people's space,” read the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s post on Twitter.
The ministry further advised to be careful when reclining because “no one wants your head in their laps.”
Reacting to the advisory, many Twitter users argued the need to recline seats during the flight and even demanded more legroom.
In the viral video which triggered the ministry advisory, an American airlines passenger can be seen knocking the headrest of a reclining woman passenger in front of him. The woman posted on Twitter stating that “after much consideration, and exhausting every opportunity for #AmericanAirlines to do the right thing, I’ve decided to share my assault, from the passenger behind me, and the further threats, from an American Airline flight attendant. She offered him a complimentary cocktail! “
