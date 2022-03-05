You Are Forever Going To Be Our Captain: Rajasthan Royals Pay Tribute to Warne

"A mentor who turned everything he touched into gold. We don't have the words to express what we truly feel at the moment, but what we know is that the world is poorer today, as it will now exist without his smile, his brilliance, and his attitude to live life to its fullest. We're completely heartbroken, as are millions of cricket fans all around the world.



"Warnie, you are forever going to be our captain, leader, Royal. Rest in peace, legend," the message further said.