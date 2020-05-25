In a circular issued on Sunday, 24 May, the Yogi Adityanath government decided to ‘modify’ its decision to ban mobile phones in COVID-19 wards. The note states that the Uttar Pradesh government will allow patients to carry their phones into their wards once the disclosure is made to the concerned officials.The mobile phone and the charger of the patient will be thoroughly disinfected, and they will not be permitted to share their phone with anyone else.When the patient is being discharged the phone and charger will be disinfected again by the medical workers, reported news agency IANS.The ban order issued by the state’s medical education department late Saturday night had said, “…patients admitted in L-2 & L-3 Covid hospitals will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones in the ward.” Under the central government’s guidelines, L-2 hospitals are for “clinically moderate-level serious patients” while L3 hospitals provide “comprehensive care to severe and critical patients”.A report by The Print states that UP’s medical education department put out a statement saying that, “…patients admitted in L-2 & L-3 COVID-19 hospitals will not be allowed to carry their mobile phones in the ward.” The central government guidelines state that L-2 hospitals are for ‘clinically moderate-level serious patients’, and L-3 hospitals were for ‘severe and critical patients’ who needed comprehensive care.Former UP CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier tweeted that mobile phones were a form of mental relief to patients in isolation. He added that banning them was an attempt by the government to hide their poor management in the wards.Former UP chief medical officer Dr Ashok Mishra told The Print, “For releasing mental pressure, cell phones allow patients to stay engaged. If there is any risk in carrying them then hospital managements should sanitise the phones. These are administrative issues and the medical education department should not involve itself in it.”(With inputs from The Print and IANS) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.