Yes Bank: Anil Ambani Appears Before ED in Mumbai

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Thursday, 19 March appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai, in connection with a money-laundering probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others, officials said.

The agency is expected to record the statement of Ambani under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (PMLA) The 60-year-old businessman arrived at the ED office in Ballard Estate early in the morning.