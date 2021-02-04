Wrong Depiction of India Map on WHO Website Taken Up Strongly: MEA

The issue of "wrong depiction" of India's map on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was raised strongly by the government, the MEA said on Thursday, 4 February.

WHO has, meanwhile, informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that the map on the website depicted the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ‘in a totally different colour.’