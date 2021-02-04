Wrong Depiction of India Map on WHO Website Taken Up Strongly: MEA
WHO has informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal.
The issue of "wrong depiction" of India's map on the website of the World Health Organisation (WHO) was raised strongly by the government, the MEA said on Thursday, 4 February.
WHO has, meanwhile, informed the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva that they have put a disclaimer on the portal.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, in response to a question in Rajya Sabha, said that the map on the website depicted the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ‘in a totally different colour.’
Last month, it was reported that the map of India on WHO's website was incorrectly depicted with Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh marked in grey colour and the rest of India in navy blue.
"The designations employed and the presentation of these materials do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of WHO concerning the legal status of any country, territory or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries," the disclaimer read, as per PTI.
The minister said, "Nevertheless, Government of India's position on the right depiction of its boundaries has been unambiguously reiterated."
(With inputs from PTI)
