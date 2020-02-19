‘Would Like to Hear From Gadkari About Electric Vehicles’: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 February, expressed a desire to interact with Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in open court on the Centre's plan for introduction of electric vehicles(EVs), noting he has been making statements on this subject for reducing vehicular pollution.

The top court, however, did not seek Gadkari's presence after the law officer, appearing for the Centre, raised objections, saying there could be a "political issue" if the minister makes a court appearance.

The court, hearing a PIL seeking implementation of National E-Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), 2020 said it would like to interact with the minister as he has been talking about the use of alternative fuels in private and public transport vehicles modes.

The plan recommended gradual conversion of public transport and government vehicles into EVs,