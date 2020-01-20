Women CRPF Bikers to Make R-Day Parade Debut With Daredevil Stunts
An all-woman bikers contingent of the CRPF will make its debut and showcase daredevil stunts at the 26 January, Republic Day parade at Rajpath, officials said on Monday, 20 January.
The 65-member team will display its acrobatic skills on 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles towards the end of the over 90-minute-long parade.
The contingent will be commanded by Inspector Seema Nag, who is posted with the Rapid Action Force (RAF).
The members of the squad have been specially chosen by CRPF trainers and are in the age group of 25 to 30.
This women bikers team, the official said, had performed at the birth anniversary celebrations of country's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31 October last year at Kevadia in Gujarat. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Armed Women’s Battalion in Asia
In 1986, the CRPF had raised the first armed women's battalion in the Asia region and at present it has six such units with over 1,000 personnel in each.
At this year's Republic Day parade, the all-woman CRPF contingent is expected to present as many as nine acts of daring bike riding and conclude by forming a human pyramid on multiple motorcycles.
In 2015, women marching contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force had debuted in the national parade.
According to tradition, the BSF and the Army's bike-borne daredevils end the Republic Day parade every alternate year riding their roaring bikes. This year, the opportunity has been given to the CRPF women personnel, the official said.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)