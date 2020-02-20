Woman Sarpanch Shot at in Rajasthan
Image for representation.(File Photo: IANS)

A woman sarpanch was allegedly shot at and her husband thrashed by four unidentified people in Alwar district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday, 20 February.

Police suspect that enmity related to recently-held panchayat polls could be the reason behind the attack.

The accused entered the house of Karoda sarpanch Surekha Devi late Wednesday night. They opened fire on her and thrashed her husband before fleeing, Station House Officer of Behror police station Jitendra Singh said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital, he said, adding that efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

Police said the matter was being probed.

