COVID-19: With 30,254 New Cases India’s Tally Crosses 98.57 Lakh
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 98.57 lakh, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
i
India on Sunday, 13 December, reported 30,254 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the cumulative number of cases to 98.57 lakh, according to data from the Union Health Ministry.
The cases are eight per cent higher than yesterday. The death toll has increased by 391 people. 1.43 lakh deaths have been reported in the country so far.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 3,56,546 active cases across the country, while 93,57,464 patients have been discharged so far. A total of 33,136 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours.
