Renuka Singh, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs threatened the district administration officials for allegedly beating up a man in a quarantine shelter, after he complained about the shoddy facilities provided by them, said a report by India Today.The man, Dilip Gupta, is a resident of Balarampur in Chhattisgarh. He had accused the tehsildar of district panchayat and the chief executive officer of assaulting him.The minister went to the quarantine centre to take stock of the matter and was furious at the behaviour of the district officers.She said that such 'dadagiri' was not going to work. In a video that has surfaced online, she is heard saying, "No one should think our government is not in power. We ruled for 15 years. The central government has enough money for coronavirus. I will make sure people get the funds they need. Don't think these saffron-wearing BJP workers are weak."She added that she was capable of 'thrashing' them for their behaviour. "I know very well how to take people into a room and thrash them with a belt," she warned.(With inputs from India Today)