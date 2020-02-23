Will Resign If Injustice Done to Kumathalli: K’taka Min Jarkiholi
Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday, 22 February, threatened to resign as minister as well as the member of the Assembly if injustice is meted out to his confidant- Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.
Jarkiholi and Kumathalli were among the 17 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs who brought down the coalition government headed by H D Kumaraswamy in July 2019 and helped install the BJP government with full majority in the state.
Since then, a sulking Jarkiholi and constantly reminding the BJP of its 'Vachana Dharma.'
"We Will Not Let Injustice Happen to Him"
"Certain things cannot be said openly. Mahesh Kumathalli was mainly responsible for the formation of the BJP government in the state. He may get a good post. We will not let injustice happen to him," Jarkiholi told reporters in Belagavi.
When journalists reminded Jarkiholi of Kumathalli's statement that the team responsible for bringing down the coalition government has left him in lurch, Jarkiholi said, "He has not said yet. The moment he says I will resign as MLA. I will resign as minister also. Let him come out and say once. It's not possible."
Meanwhile, Kumathalli said he was no longer discontented.
He also said the projects that were pending for decades have now been taken up.
To a question on the denial of ministerial berth which he had been yearning for, Kumathalli said, "When the time comes, I will become a minister."
