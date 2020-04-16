Will Expose ‘Conspiracy’ Behind Bandra Migrants’ Unrest: Shiv Sena

“The country is in a financial crisis, and running a state is also not easy. Till yesterday, the state looked after these people and now they want to run away. This is 'beimani' (cheating). Those who stay here in critical times are the real sons of the soil,” the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

The government should ensure that those who want to run away creating trouble will not return, the Sena said.

It should find out the background of people who gathered at Bandra. These people violated the lockdown rules and tried to damage the state, it claimed.

“What were the police doing during this period? These people didn't have any luggage with them if they were planning to go to their native places,” it noted.

Hitting out at the BJP, it alleged the opposition party does not leave a chance to disturb the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), and would stoopto any level to do that.