Wife of Late Col Santosh Babu Takes Charge as Deputy Collector
As per Telangana CM’s decision, Santoshi was appointed as Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department.
The wife of Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the recent violent clash with the Chinese troops at the Indo-Chinese border, has submitted her joining report as Deputy Collector in the Telangana government.
Santoshi was appointed to the post and handed over the report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday at the BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad, an official press release said.
As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision, Santoshi was appointed as Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department. KCR also asked his Secretary Smita Sabharwal to help Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down in her job.
On 22 June, the Chief Minister had visited the family of Santosh Babu in Suryapet town to console his parents and other family members and handed over Rs 5 crore as ex -gratia.
He had also handed over to Santoshi the letter of appointment to Group 'A' job and documents pertaining to allotment of a house site measuring 711 square yards in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.
The 39-year-old Colonel was among the 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15 during the clash with the Chinese troops.
Meanwhile, one of the three cubs born to a Royal Bengal tigress at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has been named after the late Colonel. NZP authorities made the announcement to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.
NZP Curator N Kshitija, who hoisted the national flag, announced that one of the male cubs was named 'Santosh' in honour of the late Army officer. Rich tributes were paid to Santosh Babu, who hailed from Telangana.
Tigress Asha had given birth to three male cubs during the lockdown. The two other cubs are named 'Surya' and 'Sankalp'.
Colonel Santosh Babu’s final rites were held with full military honours on June 18, after his mortal remains were brought to the Hakimpet Air Force Station in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The body was taken to Suryapet where several hundreds showed up at his family home to pay their respects, following which he was cremated.
He is survived by his wife, a nine-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son.
(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute)
