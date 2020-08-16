Wife of Late Col Santosh Babu Takes Charge as Deputy Collector

The wife of Colonel Santosh Babu, who died in the recent violent clash with the Chinese troops at the Indo-Chinese border, has submitted her joining report as Deputy Collector in the Telangana government.

Santoshi was appointed to the post and handed over the report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday at the BRKR Bhavan in Hyderabad, an official press release said.

As per Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision, Santoshi was appointed as Deputy Collector in the Revenue Department. KCR also asked his Secretary Smita Sabharwal to help Santoshi till she gets proper training and settles down in her job.

On 22 June, the Chief Minister had visited the family of Santosh Babu in Suryapet town to console his parents and other family members and handed over Rs 5 crore as ex -gratia.