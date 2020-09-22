What is Motion of No-Confidence? Why Was It Rejected in RS?

In layman terms, if you do not believe in a person and his work, you offer a proposal to remove him/her from the office, this is called a motion of no-confidence. In the absence of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a motion of no confidence is also made to remove the Deputy Chairman who presides over the House.

If there is a situation of mistrust regarding the work and competence of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, he can be removed through this resolution.