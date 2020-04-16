If Lockdown Not Solution, Why Did Cong-Ruled States Extend It: BJP
Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi over his statement that lockdown is not a solution to containing coronavirus, the BJP on Thursday, 16 April asked the Congress as to why states where his party is in power extended it before the central government did so.
“Lockdown is not the solution acc to @RahulGandhi ... Then why did the CMs of @INCIndia Cong partnered govts extend the lock down first ...? (sic)," BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted.
Maharashtra, where the Congress is part of government, has backed lockdown, with the state dispensation extending it to 30 April before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on 14 April to stretch it nation-wide till 3 May.
Punjab, where the Congress is in power, had also extended the lockdown before Modi's announcement. Modi had said that most chief ministers favoured lockdown to combat the pandemic.
He said the lockdown is not a solution to the pandemic, and the time must be utilised to significantly bolster the existing medical infrastructure as well as take steps to deal with the worrying economic fall out.
From its Twitter handle, the BJP also put out data to assert that India has managed to "significantly contain" COVID-19 as compared to other severely hit countries, at just nine cases per one million of population and 0.3 deaths per one million population.
At the benchmark of 12,000 positive corona cases the pace of spread in India has been consistently much slower than other countries which have been severely hit, it added.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)