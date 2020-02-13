Why Sangh and the Right See Victory in Arvind Kejriwal’s Win

The Sangh, its affiliates and the 'Right' seem quite satisfied with Arvind Kejriwal's Hanuman Mandir visit, and as long as he continues to walk the same path, the saffron brigade cannot be happier.

RSS General Secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi recently said that opposing the BJP must not be equated to going against the Hindus. But this is not something new. It is a stated position of the Sangh.

And the Aam Aadmi Party chief’s walking down the auspicious ground in the heart of the capital gave a new meaning to the ‘ideological victory’ of Kejriwal practicing majoritarian politics.