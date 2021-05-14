Who Will Get Vaccine When None Available?: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, 13 May, criticised the Centre’s dialer tune message asking people to get vaccinated, and said that the "irritating" message was being played urging people to get the jab when there was not enough vaccine in the country.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said, "You have been playing that one irritating message on the phone whenever one makes a call, for we do not know how long, saying that you (people) should take the vaccination, when you (Centre) don't even have enough vaccine.”

It added, "You are not vaccinating people, but you still say that vaccination lagavaiye (get vaccinated). Kaun lagayega vaccination (who will get vaccinated), when there is no vaccination. What is the point of the message?”

The court said that the Centre should give the vaccination to everyone. "Even if you are going to take money, give it.” the Bench said.