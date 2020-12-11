WHO Applauds India for ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ Campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz” campaign was applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday, 10 December.

In a tweet, the WHO wrote, “WHO applauds India’s initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’.”

The fitness campaign, which was launched as part of the nationwide Fit India movement by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on 1 December, has gained support across fields, with many celebrities and fitness influencers joining daily for 30 minutes everyday.