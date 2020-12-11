WHO Applauds India for ‘Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’ Campaign
The fitness campaign was launched as part of the nationwide Fit India movement by the Union Sports Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz” campaign was applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday, 10 December.
In a tweet, the WHO wrote, “WHO applauds India’s initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign 'Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz’.”
The fitness campaign, which was launched as part of the nationwide Fit India movement by Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on 1 December, has gained support across fields, with many celebrities and fitness influencers joining daily for 30 minutes everyday.
The second edition of Fit India Cyclothon, a nationwide cycling event, also started on Monday and will end on December 31.
The event will be held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering themselves on the Fit India website by cycling daily a distance of their choice, and sharing their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtags #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia, SAI said in a statement.
(With inputs from IANS)
