The first day of Shawwal, the Islamic month, is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr. This auspicious day is considered as the day of rewards after a month-long fast. It is believed that the Almighty has chosen to bestow his worshiper on Eid for their sacrifices during the Holy month of Ramzan.When Will Eid al-Fitr be Observed in India?Eid al-Fitr begins only when the new moon appears in the sky. This would mean that Eid al-Fitr starts at different times and even different days, depending on the geographical location. However, to make it uniform, several Muslims celebrate the festival of Eid when the new moon appears over Mecca instead of their own locations.All eyes will be on the sky on Saturday night (23 May 2020) to spot the moon. If the moon is spotted on that night, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be on Sunday, 24 May. If not, Ramzan Eid will be observed on Monday.Just to be noted that all official holidays for Eid are scheduled for Monday.How Is It Celebrated?In a ritual called "ghusl", Muslims cleanse their bodies in the morning and wear new clothes and perform their morning prayers. Women apply mehendi on their hands. Some celebrate the day by wearing traditional attire, while others prefer to celebrate the day in contemporary clothes.Jumat-ul-Vida: History & Significance of Ramzan’s Last Friday'Eid' means 'feast' or 'festival' in English. Muslims across the world celebrate both Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha every year. Eid al-Fitr means the 'festival of breaking the fast’. It is celebrated at the end of Ramzan, a month when many adult Muslims fast daily.Eid al-Adha means the 'feast of sacrifice'. It is celebrated just over two months later. Many Muslims go on the Hajj pilgrimage at the same time.