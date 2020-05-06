Congress President Sonia Gandhi convened a meeting with the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states on Wednesday, 6 May, to take stock of the situation after the third lockdown was imposed by PM Narendra Modi.At the meeting Sonia Gandhi questioned the government on what would happen post 17 May. “What after May 17? What criteria is the Centre using to judge how long the lockdown will continue?” she asked.Ex-PM Manmohan Singh too pressed on the need to have a clear plan post 17 May. He said, “We need to know what will happen after lockdown 3.0.”Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the need of the hour was a stimulus package. “Until extensive stimulus package is given, how will states & the country run? We have lost ₹10,000 crore of revenue. States have repeatedly requested PM for a package but we are yet to hear from the GOI,” he said.Instead of Tackling Corona, BJP Spreading Virus of Hatred: Sonia Congress leader Rahul Gandhi added that the elderly and people with ailments also need to be taken care of. He said, “The central piece of strategy to fight COVID-19 is to protect the elderly as also those who are diabetic & with heart condition.”Sonia thanked the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for ensuring that there is food security with the bumper wheat crop.(With inputs from PTI)COVID-19: India Needs Rs 65k Crore to Aid Poor, Rajan Tells Rahul We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)