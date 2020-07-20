West Bengal Woman Arrested in Dhaka For ‘Links With Terror Outfit’
Pragya Debnath, now called Ayesha Jannat Mohona, was arrested by a Bangladesh police wing on Friday, 17 July.
A woman who ran away from West Bengal's Hooghly district was arrested by a unit of Bangladesh Police on 17 July for alleged links to a banned terror outfit Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB).
Pragya Debnath, now called Ayesha Jannat Mohona, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and charged with recruitment and raising funds for the terror outfit.
Remembering the day four years ago when she left home, Debnath's mother told PTI, "I want her punished as per law".
According to a report in Dhaka Tribune, during the arrest, an Indian passport, a Bangladeshi birth certificate, a Bangladeshi national identity card and two mobile phones were recovered from her possession.
The report says she converted to Islam in 2009 and would frequently visit Bangladesh since 2016. She relocated to Bangladesh in 2019 after marrying a Bangladeshi citizen, Amir Hossain Saddam, as per the report.
The Quint could not verify the details of her conversion or relocation independently.
