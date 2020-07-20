West Bengal Woman Arrested in Dhaka For ‘Links With Terror Outfit’

A woman who ran away from West Bengal's Hooghly district was arrested by a unit of Bangladesh Police on 17 July for alleged links to a banned terror outfit Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB).

Pragya Debnath, now called Ayesha Jannat Mohona, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) and charged with recruitment and raising funds for the terror outfit.

Remembering the day four years ago when she left home, Debnath's mother told PTI, "I want her punished as per law".