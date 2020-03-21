COVID-19: In WB’s 3rd Case, Scotland-Returned Woman Tests Positive
A woman with a recent travel history to Scotland has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the third confirmed case in West Bengal, a state health department official said on Saturday.
The woman is a resident of Habra in North 24 Parganas district.
The official, however, could not confirm whether she was on home quarantine as per the protocol after returning from abroad.
Before this, two persons with travel history to abroad have been reported positive for the virus in West Bengal.
