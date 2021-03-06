WB Polls: Suvendu Adhikari Calls Mamata an ‘Outsider’ in Nandigram
“People of Nandigram raise your voice, we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders.” Adhikari said.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee an “outsider” on her move to contest the state elections from Nandigram, from where he is an MLA, reported NDTV.
Taking a swipe at Banerjee, the former TMC MLA who joined the BJP ahead of the elections said, “Honourable Chief Minister will contest from Nandigram as per the candidate list, very good, it's welcomed. People of Nandigram raise your voice, we want the son of Midnapore, not outsiders. We will see you on the battlefield.”
On Friday, 5 March, as the Trinamool released its first list of candidates for the upcoming polls, Mamata Banerjee announced that she would only contest the election from Nandigram and not from her home seat of Bhowanipore.
“I will contest from Nandigram as I stick to my words. From Bhowanipore constituency, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will be contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections,” she said.
After successfully leading the TMC’s struggle over farm land versus a chemical hub at Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari captured the seat from the Left in 2007, a victory key to bringing Banerjee’s party to power in the state.
The eight-phased West Bengal election starts on 27 March and will stretch over 33 days in a marathon schedule which the TMC has alleged will benefit the saffron party.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
