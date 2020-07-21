Teen Blamed For Bengal Minor’s Rape & Murder, Found Dead in Pond
The body of the teen, mentioned in the girl’s family’s police complaint, was found close to where she was found.
The body of the teenage boy who was blamed for the gang rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district was found in a pond, in the district's Chopra town.
The death of the minor girl, who is allegedly the sister of a BJP worker, had sparked massive outrage in the area on 19 July, with locals protesting on the streets and torching vehicles.
The accused teen's body was found in a pond close to where the minor girl's body was found, said West Bengal Police, in a tweet on 20 July.
The boy's mother confirmed to NDTV that the minor girl and the boy knew each other as they both studied together and just passed their class 10 board exams. She, however, denied any other relationship between the two.
The girl’s father, in his complaint to the police, had named the boy as the mastermind behind his daughter’s rape and murder.
A leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress had met the boy and the girl's family on Monday, and assured them of justice.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders reached the Islampur Hospital in the district where the post-mortem of the girl was being conducted.
The police had mentioned earlier that no signs of sexual assault was found on the girl's body and that she had died of poisoning.
(With inputs from NDTV)
